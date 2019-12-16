Hermelinda Rodriguez, 83

CHANDLER–Hermelinda Rodriguez, a long time resident of Huachuca City, passed away in her home on November 12, 2019, at the age of 83.
She is survived by her children Luisa, Carlos and Victor; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a large extended family in Panama.
She is preceded in death by her husband Virgilio and sons Bobby and Billy.
Memorial services will be held December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Guests should arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
