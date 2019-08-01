Hervey Martin-Rude, 71
Buy Now

Hervey Martin-Rude, 71

 Nicholas White

Hervey Martin-Rude, 71

GREEN VALLEY — Hervey Martin-Rude of Green Valley, Arizona, born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, departed this world on his final adventure on July 28, 2019.

In his youth in Tacoma, he learned from his parents to be a storyteller, have a deep appreciation for the arts, love of family, and itchy feet. He married Gayle Taylor in 1970, and they are the proud parents of five daughters. Joining the military and extending his career into civil service helped him scratch the travel itch, made him a world explorer, and eventually brought him to his soulmate Randi in 1982. Together, they sought after new adventures and grand experiences. His favorite part of traveling was gaining knowledge of the destination, the consummate student of the world, always ready to impart the stories he learned to anyone who would sit still long enough to listen. With Randi’s help, he passed along these traits to his five daughters and 14 grandchildren. His love of adventure extended well into retirement when they took off to travel the country and along the way, visit the family of whom he was so proud. After Randi passed in 2015, Herv continued his adventures with a new friend, Susan. They became travel companions and enjoyed each other’s company before he embarked on his ultimate journey.

Hervey is survived by five daughters, Jerren (Charles) Pittaluga, Heather (Allen) Guillot, Valerie (Michael) O’Connell, Melissa (Matthew) Quiton, and Pamela (Ryan) Bryson; 14 grandchildren, Katelyn (Willie), Kristy, Cameron (Brittany), Chad, Christian, Matthew, Annie, Zoe, Micah, Mollie, Mark, Eastyn, Riglee, and Tori; and one very special great-grandchild, Ryken.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal League of Green Valley.

A remembrance celebration is being planned in the near future. Please email valerie.mp.oconnell@gmail.com for further details.

Tags

Load entries