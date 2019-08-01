Hervey Martin-Rude, 71
GREEN VALLEY — Hervey Martin-Rude of Green Valley, Arizona, born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, departed this world on his final adventure on July 28, 2019.
In his youth in Tacoma, he learned from his parents to be a storyteller, have a deep appreciation for the arts, love of family, and itchy feet. He married Gayle Taylor in 1970, and they are the proud parents of five daughters. Joining the military and extending his career into civil service helped him scratch the travel itch, made him a world explorer, and eventually brought him to his soulmate Randi in 1982. Together, they sought after new adventures and grand experiences. His favorite part of traveling was gaining knowledge of the destination, the consummate student of the world, always ready to impart the stories he learned to anyone who would sit still long enough to listen. With Randi’s help, he passed along these traits to his five daughters and 14 grandchildren. His love of adventure extended well into retirement when they took off to travel the country and along the way, visit the family of whom he was so proud. After Randi passed in 2015, Herv continued his adventures with a new friend, Susan. They became travel companions and enjoyed each other’s company before he embarked on his ultimate journey.
Hervey is survived by five daughters, Jerren (Charles) Pittaluga, Heather (Allen) Guillot, Valerie (Michael) O’Connell, Melissa (Matthew) Quiton, and Pamela (Ryan) Bryson; 14 grandchildren, Katelyn (Willie), Kristy, Cameron (Brittany), Chad, Christian, Matthew, Annie, Zoe, Micah, Mollie, Mark, Eastyn, Riglee, and Tori; and one very special great-grandchild, Ryken.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal League of Green Valley.
A remembrance celebration is being planned in the near future. Please email valerie.mp.oconnell@gmail.com for further details.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.