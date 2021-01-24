Higinio "Indio" M. Villa, 73

SUNIZONA — Higinio "Indio" M. Villa of Sunizona passed away on January 18, 2021 in Tucson at the age of 73. He was born in Willcox on October 14, 1947 to Higinio y Villa and Clementina Marrufo Villa. Indio was a graduate of Valley Union High School in Elfrida and was a construction floor and lining supervisor.

On February 15, 1967 in Douglas he married his wife, Esther who survives him. Also surviving are his children, Cynthia Beltran, Monica Dousten, David Villa and Kevin Villa along with 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are; Elvida Villalobos, Edwardo Villa, Ana Moran and Jesus (Thomas) Villa. Preceding him in death was his parents, a son Robert Bobby Villa and his brother Francisco "Panchito" Villa.

A private family viewing was held at Westlawn Chapel. Private cremation was conducted at Westlawn Crematory. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

