Hilda (Branderhorst, Johnson) Davis, 79

SIERRA VISTA—On August 8, 2023, Hilda (Branderhorst, Johnson) Davis, 79, of Sierra Vista, Arizona went to be with the lord.

Hilda Davis, also known by her maiden name Branderhorst and her married name Johnson, was born in Holland on March 17, 1944. She was the oldest of six children: Tom, Nel, Marian, Harry, and Everett. In February 1961, her parents: Everett and Nel Branderhorst immigrated her family to the United States and settled in Portland, Oregon. In 1964, she married Craig Johnson, married for 29 years, now deceased. Hilda had two children: her daughter Sandra Johnson and her son, Robert Johnson. She also had two beautiful grandchildren: her granddaughter Ashley Johnson and her grandson Craig Johnson. Her husband, Craig Johnson, passed away in 1993. She married Joe Davis in 1998 and they relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2012.

