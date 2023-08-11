SIERRA VISTA—On August 8, 2023, Hilda (Branderhorst, Johnson) Davis, 79, of Sierra Vista, Arizona went to be with the lord.
Hilda Davis, also known by her maiden name Branderhorst and her married name Johnson, was born in Holland on March 17, 1944. She was the oldest of six children: Tom, Nel, Marian, Harry, and Everett. In February 1961, her parents: Everett and Nel Branderhorst immigrated her family to the United States and settled in Portland, Oregon. In 1964, she married Craig Johnson, married for 29 years, now deceased. Hilda had two children: her daughter Sandra Johnson and her son, Robert Johnson. She also had two beautiful grandchildren: her granddaughter Ashley Johnson and her grandson Craig Johnson. Her husband, Craig Johnson, passed away in 1993. She married Joe Davis in 1998 and they relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2012.
Hilda was beautiful, vibrant, strong, intentional, and hilarious. She knew no stranger, and strangers knew her name. She was a shining light for everyone who knew her. She loved to dance, sing, and play the piano. She was never afraid to stand out and never passed judgment. People felt connected to her, and she knew how to make a person feel heard. She was a hard worker and always made sure that her family was taken care of. She loved her children and had a very close relationship with her grandchildren. Her granddaughter shares, "Our relationship was not limited by age or generation. We knew each other on a soul level. She held so much space in her heart for others and myself. She was my favorite person and soulmate for almost 30 years. Our broken hearts only mean that we loved her too hard. No amount of words will ever be enough to describe a love so great."
She will be devastatingly missed as a mom, grandma, sister, wife, and friend. Hilda leaves behind her two children, Sandra Johnson and Robert Johnson, her two grandchildren, Ashley Johnson and Craig Johnson, her husband, Joe Davis, who almost made it to their 25th wedding anniversary, and her four siblings: Tom, Nel, Marian, and Everett.