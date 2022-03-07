Hilda Serrano, 79

DOUGLAS — Hilda Serrano, our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away peacefully at home on January 30th, 2022, and is now reunited with beloved family in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Hilda was born on January 20th, 1943 in Chinapa, Sonora Mexico to her parents, Amelia and Mariano Madero. Hilda spent her childhood in Aqua Prieta, Sonora Mexico until her marriage to Alfonso Serrano in 1964. She and Alfonso welcomed and raised four children in Douglas, Arizona, where she lived the rest of her life.
Hilda worked at Billy the Kid shirt factory for over 20 years, where she met and made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and was always very active in her church. Along with the love of her grandchildren, she also found great joy in her sweet companion, her dog, Dookie.”
The family is very grateful that Hilda was able to remain in her home through a very long struggle with Alzheimer’s that would not be possible without the full time help of many loving and professional caregivers. Her former daughter in law, Judy Borquez, was instrumental in her care and managed her full -time team. It was Hilda’s greatest desire to remain in her home. Of this, the family feels very blessed.
Hilda is reunited with her parents, family and her daughter Michelle Serrano, who passed away in 2019.
Hilda is survived by her children, Raul Serrano, his wife Kellye, Tempe, Arizona, Xavier Serrano and Jaime Serrano, both of Tucson, Arizona.
Grandchildren, Ali Lari, his wife Oana and great grandchild Yousef, (Michelle’s son) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Max Serrano, his wife Andrea, (Raul’s son) Chandler, Arizona, Jaime Serrano, great grandchild, Jade, Hailey Serrano and Paolina Serrano reside in Tucson, Arizona.
Hilda is also survived by her beloved sisters Yolanda Oseguera, her husband Cristobol, Marysville, California, and Gloria Maldonado, her husband Hector, Tucson, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Hilda, will be held Saturday March 12th, 2022 at 11 O’clock a.m. at Iglesia Bautista Amstad 350 D Avenue Douglas, Arizona.