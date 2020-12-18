Hollis B. Nicolds, 90

WILLCOX — Hollis B. Nicolds passed away at home in Willcox on December 14, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Moriarty, New Mexico on June 14, 1930 to Edward Nicolds and Sarah Buckner Nicolds. Hollis served in the United State Army, was a retired Truck Driver and Electrician/Plumber. He loved to play bluegrass music and would travel to play music. Hollis had been a member of the Pecos Valley Band at one time, and in Willcox he would play at the nursing home and also at the Rose Allen Senior Center. He was a member of the Willcox 7th Day, Church of God. On August 30, 1963 in Albuquerque, New Mexico he married his wife Patsy who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Linda Bird of Ventura, California and his grandson Dane Osborne also of Ventura along with three great grandchildren. Surviving brothers are: Richard (Alberta) Nicolds of Luna, New Mexico and Horace Nicolds of Houston, Texas. Preceding him in death were his parents, a son Richard Lee Nicolds, his sister Virginia Kennedy and his brother Edward Nicolds.
At this time no services are planned. Contributions may be made in his name to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at www.willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
