SIERRA VISTA — Homizelle “Toni” Robinson, a long-time resident of the Sierra Vista area, went to be in the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was temporarily in residence at the Sabino Canyon Rehabilitation & Care Center located in Tucson, Arizona.
Toni’s first summer began June 5, 1927 at Los Angeles County Hospital, Los Angeles, California.
Her delighted family, parents James and Daisy, and sister, Anna welcomed this sweet little bundle of joy who would grow to be a remarkable woman blessing others with her positivity and gracious spirit. The next summer her youngest sister, Jacqueline joined the family and the five of them shared many grand, memorable times together.
Toni attended Russell Elementary, Edison Junior High, and graduated from Polytech High School. She was a visionary and activist. She worked to promote all people to achieve their potential despite any challenge they might face. She set an amazing example of strength and dignity to those around her as an overcomer during turbulent times.
In the summer of 1957, August 20, Toni married the love of her life Cato G. Robinson D.D.S., and graduated from the University of Southern California. They enjoyed fourteen years of summers together until his death on July 3, 1971. They shared a blessed marriage filled with love and laughter.
During her lifetime Toni was a Model, Certified Nursing Assistant, Dental Assistant, Health Care Worker at King Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, a Health Aid for the Catholic Community Services in Sierra Vista, and a Trained Assistant Counselor Aid at the Forgach House in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Throughout her life, she enjoyed helping people and seeing them succeed.
Toni had several hobbies and interests which included world travel, cooking, and baking, she won an award and was even showcased in the L.A. Times Newspaper for her extraordinary sweet potato pie.
Toni was loving and very much loved in return by her family, which currently reside in Los Angeles, California, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Glendale/Phoenix, Arizona, and the Houston, San Antonio areas of Texas.
Cards and Condolences may be sent to R. Thomas 1136 B Plaza Oro Loma Sierra Vista, AZ. 85635. We will continue to celebrate her life, legacy, and the love she leaves us.