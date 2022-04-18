WILLCOX — Howard Bethel, 87, beloved husband, father, papa and gg-pa, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home in Willcox, Arizona.
Born in Bisbee, Arizona on August 15, 1934, to Peck and Peggy (Clark) Bethel. They moved to Willcox in 1943.
Howard graduated from Willcox High School in 1952, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree, with distinction, in Biological Science at Arizona State University.
On June 10, 1956, Howard married Gwen Clayton at the Willcox United Methodist Church; this started them out on a life filled with adventures, lasting almost 66 years.
As a graduating Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) student in 1956, he was honored with an Association of the United States Army - AUSA National award for demonstrating the "highest degree of leadership." After six years of service in the Army Medical Service Corp, Howard received an honorable discharge and returned to his hometown of Willcox with his wife and their first three children. The fourth was born after their return to Willcox.
Howard served as Executive Vice-President and General Manager of SSVEC for 24 years.
Howard and Gwen built their "dream home" in 1964 where they raised their four children and remained throughout the years.
Howard is survived by his wife Gwen (Clayton) Bethel; children, Michael (Julie) Bethel of Phoenix, Jacque (Steve) Anderson of Willcox, and Scott Bethel of Flagstaff; granddaughters, Charlotte Belk of Phoenix, Amelia (Ryan) Walsh of Phoenix, Katie Bethel of Willcox and Leigh Ann Bethel of Flagstaff; and great-grandsons Gunner Jax Bethel and Jude Quincy Walsh. Also, brother Les (Judy) Bethel and sister-in-law Laura Ann Bethel, and countless nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peck and Peggy Bethel; his in-laws Buck and Maybelle Clayton; his daughter Cari Michelle Bethel; his brothers Jerry and Floyd Bethel; grandson, Joe Golson and grandson-in-law, Luther Belk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Willcox United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in his name, to either
the NCCH Foundation or to the Willcox United Methodist Church. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.