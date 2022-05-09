Howard Clark, 86

SIERRA VISTA — Howard was born in Dalton, Georgia, to Henry and Lois Clark, where he grew up with his brother and extended family, including aunts Melba and Susie. After graduating high school, he played basketball and football at Chattanooga College and was drafted to play in the Canadian Football League in 1958.
The Army had other ideas, and while Howard was serving his two years at Fort Huachuca, he met the love of his life, Joyce Williams. After his tour was complete, he joined an upstart group named the American Football League and played tight end for the Chargers in both LA and San Diego. After a collision on the field injured his knee and ended his football career, he and Joyce returned to Sierra Vista in January 1962, where he earned his teaching degree and Masters at Northern Arizona University.
He taught social studies at what is now Joyce Clark Middle School, as well as coaching football and basketball. As school teachers with three young children, they made the most of their summers with an annual trip with other Sierra Vista families to Kino Bay, Mexico, for weeks of fishing and relaxing with lifelong friends.
After retirement, Howard could often be found on the golf course, either playing or coaching the golf team. When he wasn’t there, he was at the racquet club, where “Red” was known for easily beating men half his age in racquetball. He made many visits to Virginia to visit his children and help on home renovations, play cribbage, and throw the football around with his grandsons. Another highlight was the bi-annual Williams Family Reunion where he could catch up with his brothers- and sisters-in-law, and his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Dave) and Steve (Laurie); and Steve and Laurie’s children, Austin and Aidan. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Dr. Henry Williams (Gwen) of Bellevue, Washington; sister-in-law Margaret Lott (Bob) of Miami, Florida; sister-in-law Juanita Williams of Tempe, Ariona; cousin Randy Robinson (Pam) of San Diego, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Emily; his parents; and his brother, John.
The memorial service will be held at 3:30pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 N. Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Father Gregory Adolf will be the officiant. A private interment will be held at Cochise Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Casa de la Paz Hospice, 300 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista AZ 85635 or St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 N. Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista AZ 85635