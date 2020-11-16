Hunter Nickasch, 31

WILLCOX — Hunter Nickasch passed away November 6, 2020. Hunter touched so many lives and for those that knew him, knew he was one of a kind. His infectious laugh and funny demeanor are the things we will remember and cherish forever. He is truly loved and will be missed by so many. We will see you on the other side of the stars Hunter! Hunter was born in Tucson on June 14, 1989 to James R Nickasch and Esther Sanchez Nickasch. On April 9, 2016 in Chandler, Arizona he married Brooke Victoria Bowyer who survived him. Also surviving are his parents, Jim Nickasch and Esther (Donny) Doss along with his siblings, John (Kim) Nickasch and Sarah Nickasch both of Wisconsin and Skylar Nickasch of Willcox and numerous aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Willcox High School Football Stadium on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to either the Willcox QuarterBack Club or Community Medical Services in Safford. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
