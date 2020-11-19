In Memoriam: Donald Eugene “Donnie” Mitter
Donnie,
It has been a year since you left this earth, and although you are no longer here, we feel you with us each and every day. We will never forget your laugh and smile or your unwavering dedication to always be there when someone you loved needed help. You lived your life helping others and working hard. We keep you in our hearts always, and know that you will never truly be gone. Your legacy lives on in your children and grandchildren, and although the pain of your loss still hurts, we find joy in the memories you leave behind and will keep working to make you proud. We cherish the time we had together and hope that you have found happiness and peace.
We love you, now and forever,
Your family and friends
