Inez Maria Chavarria Rabago, 79

GLENDALE — Inez Maria Chavarria Rabago, the wife of Richard Rabago, passed on to eternal life on July 30, 2022, at the age of 79 in Glendale, Arizona. Inez was born September 7, 1942 to Regino Chavarria and Loretto Yanez in Douglas, Arizona. She attended Loretto Catholic School, graduated from Douglas High School, and received her Associate's Degree with honors from Glendale Community College. She married Richard on February 16, 1963. They had two sons, Richard M. Rabago and Ruben Rabago (wife Martta), six grandchildren (Aaron (wife Carleigh), Eli (deceased), Zachary, Kolbe (deceased), Judah, and Izabella), and one great-grandson (Rhett).
Inez worked throughout her life, living in Douglas, Tucson, and eventually Phoenix, where she moved with Richard and her family. She retired from Pulmonary Internist and Arrowhead Family Center as a medical referral specialist in November 2003. Inez was active in her prayer and funeral support group at St. James Roman Catholic Church for many years. Recently, they moved to St. Thomas More parish. She was a devoted wife, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, aunt, and friend—always willing to guide and listen to those in need. Inez was known as a fantastic cook, creative craftsperson and seamstress, and an extensive doll collection owner.
She was welcomed into heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, parents, brothers Ramon and Pete Enriquez, and many other beloved relatives. Inez is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard, her sons Richie and Ruben, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, numerous nephews and nieces, and an abundance of friends who saw her as family.
The funeral services will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. James Roman Catholic Parish (19640 N. 35h Ave., Glendale, Arizona 85308). A Rosary will begin promptly at 5:00 PM with the Mass of the Resurrection at 5:30 PM. We are asking people not to wear black but light colors to celebrate the beauty she brought to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank or St. Vincent De Paul.