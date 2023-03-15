Inge H. Dube, 81

HEREFORD—Inge H. Dube, 81, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on March 11, 2023 in Reno, Nevada with her children at her side. She passed away one month after her husband of 62 years, Rene J. Dube Jr, passed away.

Inge was born in Erlangen, Germany to the late Heinrich Busch and Elisabeth (Kralisch) Busch on May 20, 1941.

Tags