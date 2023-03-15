HEREFORD—Inge H. Dube, 81, of Hereford, Arizona, passed away on March 11, 2023 in Reno, Nevada with her children at her side. She passed away one month after her husband of 62 years, Rene J. Dube Jr, passed away.
Inge was born in Erlangen, Germany to the late Heinrich Busch and Elisabeth (Kralisch) Busch on May 20, 1941.
Inge met her husband (a US Army man) on a blind date in March 1960 and they were married in Tennenlohe, Germany on October 1, 1960. As a new bride, she travelled with her husband to El Paso, Texas and fell in love with warm weather and sunshine. As a military wife, Inge made their duty stations feel like home, be it in Germany, Spain, New Jersey, New Hampshire or Arizona. She was the rock of the family, ensuring her children were loved and had a home, and keeping life going during her husband’s three Vietnam tours and many temporary duty trips. She was a Red Cross Volunteer for over twenty years, enjoying working with the doctors and nurses at Raymond W. Bliss Hospital, Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
Inge was an avid walker, logging many miles along Hereford Road. She was known as “The Waver”, always waving and smiling to everyone that drove by her. She was game to try new outdoor activities, such as canoeing for a week on the Boundary Waters in Minnesota, working the Reno Rodeo Cattle drive on horseback, or hiking and backpacking for five days down the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and up the South Rim.
Inge is survived by her children, Evi Dube (Michael Dunning) and Pete Dube (Jason), her sister Ursula Kofler, brother Wilhelm Busch and her granddaughter, Emily Dube Dunning. She was predeceased by her husband, Rene J. Dube, Jr.
The family welcomes donations to The American Heart Association or the Red Cross as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Interment for both parents will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Evi and Pete wish to extend our sincere thanks to our mother’s many friends including her friends from her Red Cross times, the friends from the Huachuca Gould’s Chapter, St. Mary’s Hospice (Reno, Nevada) and her many military family friends that have helped make her life full of love and laughter.