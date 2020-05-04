Ingeborg Irmgard Scheumann, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Ingeborg Irmgard Scheumann’s body gave out unexpectedly (February 16, 1943 to May 1, 2020). She was my rock and wise council, who I listened to most of the time with consistently good results. I will be eternally grateful that she married me, and I think she agreed that our initial romantic love grew into a respect and mutual love which was shown in our own individual ways. From a “me wall” perspective she had many talents. For example, while I studied at Indiana University and she worked, she trained an ex race track quarter horse in dressage and hunter jumping to a level that when she had to sell, the horse was flown to England to be enjoyed by its new hunter jumper enthusiast owner. As for her quilting skills in general and her Baltimore Album skills specifically, I would say they were imaginative and museum quality; but her many quilting friends could speak to that better than I could. Her quilts are also a link to Inge as a person. She was loving and generous with her quilts, both in the making and the giving of them. She hoped family and friends would share her enjoyment with them while using or displaying them in their homes. I learned from the example of her wise interpersonal skills that were always used with the best intentions. Inge was a good mother, who had to make some tough decisions on what was best for her children’s future, as I hope her children can understand and have accepted. Inge was like this despite the emotional hardships and disappointments she went through while living in Germany, starting out with being born in the basement of Viersen’s bombed out hospital. As she mentioned to me more than once, she was a survivor. Inge did not let the bad have much impact on the good in her. For those that knew her and might have grown to appreciate or maybe love her, I know her ability to survive what life throws at you and remain a good person is a wonderful example and gives us all hope for the future.
In the age of COVID-19, social distancing, and the inability to travel safely, it is not possible to have the normal types of funeral events. Please consider Inge’s life individually in your own way for now. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate something as a memorial, please consider Cochise Family Advocacy Center – Lori’s Place. lorisplaceaz.org has more information about this worthy cause and a donate tab; or mail a donation to Cochise Family Advocacy Center – Lori’s Place, PO Box 3413, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636; or call 520-515-4444.
There will be a future remembrance event for local friends and separate plans for those family and friends much farther away.
Ingeborg Irmgard Scheumann is survived by: Steven Scheumann, husband (Sierra Vista; married Frankfurt, Germany December 12, 1974); Anja Ratz, daughter (Kronau, Germany; husband, Georg); Christian Mohr, son (Darmstadt, Germany; wife, Ute); and Patrick Scheumann, son (Sierra Vista). Grandchildren: Oliver (wife, Julia), Philipp, Johannes, and Vivian. Greatgrandchild: Milou.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.