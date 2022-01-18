Ingrid Baillie, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Ingrid passed away Sunday evening, January 16, 2022 at the age of 77 years.
Ingrid Elizabeth Nelson was born March 14, 1944, in LeMars, Iowa, to Winston Vale and Virginia Elizabeth Nelson. She was raised in Alvord, Iowa at her parents’ mink ranch. She attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Cochise College in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and the University of Arizona South in Sierra Vista, earning a BA in Education and an MA in Education with an emphasis in Social Studies. She taught for a number of years at Tombstone High School in Tombstone, Arizona.
On September 28, 1968, she and Harold Hobart Lee Baillie were married at the First Congregational Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They spent their first years together in Ames, Iowa, where Ingrid worked in the Physics Department analyzing data from particle accelerator experiments. Their first two children, Sarah Vale and Samuel Royce were born in Ames. The family moved to Decorah, Iowa where Ingrid was active in the Luther College Faculty Wives group. In 1974, the family moved to Bellevue, Nebraska. Sons Joshua Lee and Matthew Nelson were born during this time. Also at this time was a member of Omaha Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Omaha, Nebraska. She was also active in the Girl Scouts serving as a leader, In 1993, the family relocated to Sierra Vista where Ingrid joined the Tombstone Chapter, NSDAR in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She and Harold joined the Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club in 1993. She was a coordinator of the Veterans Cemetery Ladies and Gentlemen, and was secretary of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Foundation for many years. She represented these groups at the Joint Service Clubs meetings. She was very active in all these groups and enjoyed each one. As part of her hobbies, she was involved in a French conversation group, which met once a week. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, listening to music, rockhounding, and speaking to elementary school children about rocks. For many years she edited a newsletter for the DAR chapter and the rock club.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents, Winston Vale Nelson and Virginia Elizabeth Bradley Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harold, sisters Andrea Schwarz of Bisbee, Kathleen Hadfield (Jim) of Marietta, Georgia, and Vikki Buhr of Bellevue, Nebraska, children Sarah Andrada, Samuel Baillie (Richard Kelly), Joshua Baillie (Eun Ju) and Matthew Baillie (Elizabeth Minor), grandchildren Jackie Marie Andrada, Katherine Han Baillie and Jasper Abhain Baillie-Minor, great granddaughters Hazel Ariella Valdez and Hailee Quinn Ariana Bishop, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, dear cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of Ingrid’s life on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jensen’s Mortuary in Sierra Vista. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to two of Ingrid’s favorite charities – Doctors without Borders or World Wildlife Fund.