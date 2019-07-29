SIERRA VISTA —
Ingrid Ruth Thomson, 87, was born on January 5 1932 in Hamburg, Germany to Ana and Guenther Nowack. She died in Sierra Vista, Arizona on July 26 2019, having suffered a massive stroke at her residence at Mountain View Gardens in Sierra Vista. She leaves behind her beloved son, Nial M. Thomson and her cherished daughter-in-law, Teri Thomson of Sierra Vista, her special friends Bill George of Missoula, Montana and Al Walz of Sierra Vista, her former husband Fred Thomson, her confidante Fran Knowles and her sister Ursula Czasch of Hamburg, Germany. Ingrid survived the vicissitudes of World War II and in 1946 met Fred, an American soldier. They married in Frankfurt/Main, Germany in 1950. In 1964, anticipating Fred’s retirement from military service, the couple purchased The Tamaracks Resort on Seeley Lake in Montana. From 1965 till 1972 Ingrid worked assiduously at Fred’s side as joint owner and manager of the resort. She was also head cook at the resort’s restaurant, which served up to 65 guests at a sitting. Their son, born at Fort Belvoir, Virginia in 1960, was during this period a steadfast adjutant for both mom and dad. He was particularly helpful in his duties as interpreter for his Oma and Opa, who spoke no English, but regularly came from Germany to help during the tourist season. Ingrid provided Fred essential moral support as he earned advanced degrees and pursued, first a university teaching career and then a law practice. When the two parted in 2000, Ingrid initially remained in Missoula, Montana. In 2015, she moved to Sierra Vista at the urging of her son and erstwhile spouse. She made many friends at Mountain View Gardens and continued her friendships with others in Missoula and Texas. Ingrid will be greatly missed.
