Irene Alice (Ehresmann) Burnette, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Irene Burnette passed from this life into the next on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born on August 4, 1939 to Henry and Laura (Fry) Ehresmann in Dupree, South Dakota. Irene’s family moved to the Charles Mix county in 1940 where she grew up on the family farm near Delmont. While attending Weber school, she worked on the family farm through her younger years. Irene moved to Washington in her early twenties where she met her husband Willis “a handsome musician”.
On November 4, 1961, Irene was united in marriage to Willis Earl Burnette in Vancouver, Washington. Irene worked at the Hoquiam Veneer mill (plywood manufacturing industry) for over 20 years. Retiring from mill work, Irene transitioned into elderly home care, earning a “Caregiver of the Year” award. In the fall of 1999, Irene moved from Washington to Arizona to be closer to her family. Irene was an avid knitter, making hats, scarves, and slippers for family members. Her slippers were a prized Christmas gift! She also used these skills with the “Crafty Ladies” to knit blankets for disabled veterans. Irene was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sierra Vista. She was an active participant in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for many years.
Irene is remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She was involved in family, church and community events. Irene was a loving, caring, joyful, strong, independent and giving woman. Her friends remember her as a “wonderful person”. She loved to spend time doing things with her family; camping, ride ATVs, fishing, watch movies, shop, and going to dinner. Irene would do anything for you, all you had to ask!
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
She is survived by her son and wife, Barry and Lorinda Burnette, Sierra Vista, Arizona; her younger brother and wife, Kenneth and Linda Ehresmann, Bellevue, Nebraska; one granddaughter Rebecca Burnette, Sierra Vista, Arizona; two step grandchildren Steven McAllister, Sierra Vista, Arizona and Carrie Lamore, Gardner, Massachusetts; plus five step great grandchildren and her many extended family members. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and older brother Arthur Ehresmann.
Memorial services for Irene will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. The family asks that you stay for the luncheon which follows the service to share memories of Irene.
