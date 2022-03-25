Iris Estelle Cody, 83

SIERRA VISTA — On Sunday, March 20, 2022, God in His infinite wisdom, called his angel home. Iris Estelle Cody was born on June 26, 1938 in Dinwiddie, Virginia to the late Charles and Novella Goodwyn. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph M. Cody.
Iris loved her family dearly and leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Ray Cody and Michael Cody, three daughters, Sharon Hall, Dawn Cody and Deborah Campbell (William “Bill” Campbell); four grandchildren. Kelvin Cody, Bracha Williams, Donovan Brown, and Myles Nagy. She also leaves two brothers, Bobbie Goodwyn, Jr. (Mary W., deceased), Carl Goodwyn, Sr. (Mary B.) one sister, Doris Adkins (Johnnie, deceased); two nieces, Karen Adkins and Sharon Booker; three nephews, Michael Goodwyn, Mark Goodwyn and Carl Goodwyn, Jr.
At an early age, Iris relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona with the love of her life. There she became an active member of the military community. Iris was awarded employee of the month on several occasions, received the Superior Civilian Service Award, and several letters of appreciation throughout her career. She served as a ward clerk for the Raymond W. Bliss Army hospital where she retired after 39 years and 11 months of service.
Iris loved to travel and being an Army wife afforded her the opportunity to live abroad and see the world. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was extremely devoted to her grandchildren and they got their gentleness from her. Iris was the matriarch of the family, the oldest sister who always took care of business. Among her devoted friends were Stella Mae Taylor, Earnestine Jeter and Jean Pleas; loyal cousins Ruth Stephens, Zulene Mitchell and Rev. Ethalene Maddox. Linda Dixon, Ty Gardner and others were helpful during her illness. Michael fondly remembers his mother with his whole heart and will miss her dearly. Sharon remembers her mother saying “Come on over here so I can pray for you” which meant give me a kiss. Ray also remembers her saying "come on over here so I can bless you" and then giving him a kiss on both cheeks. He also remembers Kelvin asking for some of her chips and her saying, “they sell them at the store.” He would have us know how much he will miss her not being in the room when he wakes up.
Kelvin would have us remember how loving and devoted she was to him and how she and his grandfather took him on trips all over. He credits her with his good nature and kind heart. Dawn wishes to thank her mother for a lifetime of treasured memories, filled with laughter and love. Dawn also remembers her mother singing “you are my sunshine.” She will miss her and will always be grateful for the legacy of love and gentleness. Donovan remembers how loving his grandmother was and the beautiful life she lived. Deborah sends all her love and wishes that her mother rests in the arms of our Lord. We all remember “I love you today, tomorrow and always.” A special thank you to Karen for her persistence, unfaltering tenacity and determination in writing the obituary.
The arrangements are in the care of Hatfield Funeral Home where a viewing will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm and the homegoing service will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 am.