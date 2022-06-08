Irma Marnie Potter, 74

Marnie was a small but mighty woman. At 5 foot and weighing less than 100 pounds she was a fighter who left an impact on the lives of those who loved her and knew her. Throughout her life she fought adversity with a fighting spirit often beating the expectations of her doctors and society. She began her career as a bikini model and go-go dancer. Later she went from construction worker to business owner teaching herself many times through OJT rather than school. Throughout her life she was an all-around handywoman, leaving her handiwork in the homes of those she loved. She was fiercely independent and fought for anything she received or achieved. For those she cared for she could be very generous not only with gifts but also with a shoulder to lean on when in troubled times. She loved life and loved going to the casino, gardening, building projects, working for political campaigns, cooking holiday meals, caring for strays and Disney and western movies.
She is survived by her mother Maria Hernandez (99 yrs old) and her siblings Andrea, Terry, Luis, Carlos, and Tito. She is also survived by her pets Woofy, Cleo, Sheba, Max, and Patches. She also had fond memories of her nieces Anna, Michelle, Jaime and nephews Ross and Ben and spoke often of them along with her friend William in Tennessee.
She wanted to thank her doctors (Vandivort, Sturgeon, Kyle, Gonzales) and caregivers for their care during the past years of her illness. In particular, she was grateful for the care given to her by Debbie and her family, Isvy, Rafaela, Rhonda, Jody, and Beatriz.
Funeral arrangements are 11 am Sunday June 12, 2022 at Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.