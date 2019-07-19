Isaac D. Martinez, 65

Date of Death: July 15, 2019

Funeral Services: Visiting hours July 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Funeral service July 23, 20019, 10:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. Burial in Cochise Memory Gardens.

