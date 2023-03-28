IJAMSVILLE, MARYLAND—Isaac (Ike) Robinson, (91), of Ijamsville Maryland, passed away on February 26, 2023.
Isaac was born to Gosbie Roberson Robinson and Johnie Lillie Calhoun in Greenwood, South Carolina on June 11, 1931. He entered the U.S. Army as a young man and met his wife, Hedwig (Hedi), while serving in Germany. During his distinguished 20 year service career with the Army, he served a year in Korea and received several commendations including a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit citation for valor. Isaac saw two tours of active combat in the Vietnam War for which he was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces during August 1967 to August 1968, and again in November 1970 to September 1971 along with the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Ribbon. He spoke little about his war service, and simply returned home to quietly raise his family. After retiring from the Army as a Master Sergeant, he worked with the Sierra Vista U.S. Post Office for several years before enjoying full retirement.
All who knew Isaac would describe him as a gentle man who loved God, and was devoted to his wife, church and family. He was active with the Southwest Buffalo Soldiers Association, loved jazz and was a life-long Miles Davis fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hiking, gardening, and traveling in his RV until health concerns necessitated his move East to be near his children. On April 4th, Ike and Hedi will return home together.
Isaac was predeceased by his wife, Hedwig Robinson, and is survived by three children: Patricia, Corvin and Kerry; two grandsons: Brenden and Jordan; a sister, Lizzie Lois Carter, and many nieces and nephews.