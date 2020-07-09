Ivan Demar Huish, 86

MESA — We are sad to announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Ivan Demar Huish. Ivan was born on July 18, 1934 in Douglas, Arizona to Jesse Moroni Huish and Anna Catherine Naegle Huish, the youngest of ten children. From the instant he set eyes on Betty Ruth Pomroy by the side of the Bisbee swimming pool, he knew she was the one for him, and after marrying in 1953, they built a strong, loving family. Ivan was known for his athletic ability and love for sports, which he passed on to his children along with his dedicated work ethic, both as Electrical Superintendent for Phelps Dodge Corporation and in service to those around him. He loved his town, living in Douglas throughout his life and serving on the City Council for two terms. He loved his faith, grateful to serve in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, from scoutmaster to bishop to temple ordinance worker. He loved his family, making memories with yearly fishing/hunting trips, countless sporting events, and lots of family stories and laughter. Ivan was known for his sense of humor and his warm, friendly demeanor, always ready to reach out and serve. He is survived by his eternal companion, Betty, eight children, Ivan (Truly), Dave (Annella), Cindy Fainberg, Joe (Roxana), Marilyn (Mike) James, Sheri (Alfred) Smith, Rob (Julie) and Tim (Debbie), as well as 29 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He never left without saying one of his quips, so to all the family and friends who made his life so meaningful, we’re sure he would say, as he so often did in life, “See you higher up.”
