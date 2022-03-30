Ivy Keiller-Hakes, 102

TUCSON — Ivy Keiller-Hakes went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 20, 2022 at the age of 102. She was born in Newfolden, Minnesota to Sam and Mae Lee, second generation Norwegian immigrants. Ivy was one of seven siblings. Ivy enrolled in Nursing School in Minneapolis and cared for a patient, Matt Keiller. After his discharge, Matt returned to the hospital, paged Ivy and asked her for a date. They were married in 1939. The Keiller family moved to Willcox, Arizona in 1946, due to Matt’s severe rheumatoid arthritis. There Matt owned and operated the International Harvester Company. Ivy was the organist at the Willcox Methodist Church, gave piano lessons, worked as a reading specialist at the public school and was active in her church and community. Matt passed away in 1973. In 1981, Ivy moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona to be close to family. Again, she was active in the Sierra Vista Methodist Church, played both piano and organ and sang in the community chorus. There, Ivy met Keith Hakes. They were both musically gifted pianists, whom became friends and developed a fondness that led to marriage. Keith preceded Ivy in death. Her final years were spent at a loving senior living facility in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by her children, Dr. Danny Keiller (Barbara) of San Diego, California, Jeannie Kay Tompkins (Bob) of Tucson, Arizona, Randy Keiller (Laura) of Hereford, Arizona, and Kim Harvey (Tom) of Hereford, Arizona, eight grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews in Minnesota. Of Ivy’s siblings, she was the last surviving family member of her generation.
Celebration of Life Services will be on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship, 13300 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for Heartbeat for Africa, a faith-based non-profit with a vision to join Jesus in empowering Africans in rural areas and transforming their lives. 740 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, Arizona 85713. (520) 882-8537.