Izabella Grace Saracino, 18

SIERRA VISTA — It is with heavy hearts that we write that our beloved Izabella Grace Saracino of Sierra Vista, Arizona has gone to be with the Lord. She passed unexpectedly the evening of Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the young age of 18.
Izabella was born on Thanksgiving, November 27, 2003 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. From birth Bella had a strong and outgoing spirit that you couldn’t help but love. Full of spunk, a little sass, and a lot of love. As she grew, she enjoyed playing volleyball and was a member of the Club Cochise Volleyball Team. Bella was also a former boxer for Blackout MMA. She is also the Vice President of AZ Xtreme Truck Club, Sierra Vista Chapter. Bella never met a stranger - meaning there were no strangers, only friends she had not yet met. She was very outgoing and lived a happy life full of energy and adventure. She loved to get her hair, nails, and eyelashes done to be a little girly, but you wouldn’t catch her in a dress on many occasions. She loved her fur babies Mimi and Spike. Spike went everywhere with her whenever possible. She loved her truck and it was her pride and joy. She met the love of her life Clayton Hensley and they had plans to get married, buy a home, and start a family right away. They truly were meant for each other and so in love. Bella loved her family and had wonderful relationships and special bonds with them each in their own way. Family and friendships were important to Bella and she truly enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Izabella is survived by her father, Anthony Saracino II, mother, Marleen DeLaMora and husband Hugo DeLaMora, sister, Cayla Martinez, brother, Austin Martinez, Grandparents, Anthony and Shirley Saracino and Maria Molina, and great-grandmothers, Mary Medina and Pauline Smith. Nephew, Mayson Martinez. Many aunts, uncles and cousins and the love of her life, Clayton Hensley.
Izabella joins her sister Gennavee in heaven. Together they live among angels full of peace and love, shining love down upon us every day. She is also preceded in death by her grandfathers, Frank Molina and Donavon Smith and cousins Jose and Ruben.
Our dearest Izabella, you will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved you and will forever be in our hearts and memories. Until we meet again sweet girl~
Izabella’s Viewing will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home – Located at 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 – Phone: (520) 378-2720 Izabella’s Celebration of Life (Funeral) Services will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church – Located at 1425 E Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650 – Phone: (520) 378-2720. She will be laid to rest immediately following the church services at Cochise Memory Gardens – Located at 5590 E Charleston Road, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 – Phone: (520) 459-2072.