J. Homer Doell, 84

ELFRIDA — Homer Doell, born June 28, 1937, in Hamilton County, Nebraska, died November 10, 2021, at home in Elfrida, Arizona at the age of 84. A long-time successful farmer and good neighbor, Homer farmed in the Henderson, Nebraska area until 1975, when he and his family relocated to Perkins County, Nebraska. He continued to farm there until 1995, when he embarked on one more new project and began farming in Cochise County, Arizona. Active in a number of organizations, Homer enjoyed the friendships he made through weekend breakfast get-togethers, the International Flying Farmers, the Mooney Aircraft Pilots Association, and the Ogallala Elks Lodge, and was an active supporter of causes to improve local communities and to help the next generation, including the Future Farmers of America and 4-H.
He was married to Elaine (Hofer) Doell for more than 52 years until her death in 2011. After Elaine's passing, Homer was fortunate to have spent his final years with his dear companion, Mary Appel. Homer is survived by his sisters, Leona Yoder of Middlebury, Indiana and Jeannie Cox of Henderson, Nebraska, by his daughter Cynthia Doell of Falls Church, Virginia, by his son and his wife, Brad and Tonya Doell of Elsie, Nebraska, as well as by his grandchildren Jordan Doell, Taylor Doell, and Margaret Kuk, and one great-granddaughter Ava Doell. At his request no services will be held. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.