TOMBSTONE — J. Keith (KC) Cunningham, 68 of Tombstone passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Administration Hospital. He is survived by his loving partner, Sara Drey; two daughters, Jennifer Campbell (Bryan Campbell) and Heather Crowley; two grandchildren, Rory and Alice Campbell; sister, Jacqueline Sherrill; best friend, confidante and fellow adventurer, Kerry Young; and many extended family members and friends. KC was preceded in death by his parents, James Cleveland and Sandra Faye and his brother, Kenneth.
KC, born in Jerseyville, Illinois, spent his formative and early adult years in Maryland and Virginia, during which he served in the US Marine Corps. He later moved to Tombstone, Arizona - and that was the place he called 'Home'. KC loved motorcycles, music and history - especially that of Tombstone and the southwest. Over the years, he could be found leading a stage coach through the center of town or trekking through the backroads in his humvee, recounting events of Old Tombstone to those passing through - always with an easy smile and welcoming hand. In his downtime, KC enjoyed tinkering with his Harley Davidson or strumming his guitar - his rendition of “Fox on the Run” was one for the books, as anyone who ever heard it can attest! Most of all, KC was a kind soul with a warm spirit, both of which will continue on within us all.
A walkdown will be held in memory of KC on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2pm in Old Tombstone, followed by a gathering at Four Deuces Saloon. If so inclined, please come raise a glass, share a story, and leave with a warm memory and a smile that would make KC proud.