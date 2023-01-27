DEATH NOTICE: Jack Bauer, 87, was born on December 17, 1935 and passed away on January 17, 2023. He is survived by his wife Janice Bauer; daughters Tamara Goldsby, Rhonda Murphy, Brenda Weyers; and son John Bauer. Services will be held on February 18th at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church at 3:00 pm.
