Jack Douglas Weikel, 72
Sierra Vista— CW3 Jack Douglas Weikel U.S. Army (RET) died Monday July 15, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 30, 1946 to Sidney and Jessie Weikel. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He joined the Army at the age of 18 and proudly served served his country for 29 years. He fought for his country in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was also stationed in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Germany and the Netherlands. He was stationed in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1991 and retired in 1993, making it his forever home.
After the military, he worked for the United States Postal Service for 10 years. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and enjoyed doing things with his family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rachel Weikel, and his two daughters, Jodi Weikel and Jennifer Weikel, of Sierra Vista. He has three siblings Sidney Weikel Jr. (Mardy), Shirley Vermillion, and Debi Weikel of Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Jesse Weikel.
Memorial service will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church on 7th street in Sierra Vista with reception to follow and proceed to Veterans Memorial Cemetery for Military services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.