Jack G, Hewitt, Jr., 89
SIERRA VISTA — Jack G, Hewitt, Jr., passed away on July 14, 2021. Jack was born on November 20, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Jack G, Hewitt, Sr. and Anne M. Hewitt. He graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1949. In his high school and college days he worked at Isaly’s ice cream store and Jones & Laughlin Steel Company. He attended Carnegie Mellon University for his BS, Masters, and PhD in electrical engineering. While there he played the saxophone in the Kiltie Band.
After obtaining his PhD, he worked for IBM in New York. He moved to the University of Denver (DU) as an associate professor of electrical engineering and research engineer in 1959. While in Denver, he met his wife Marilyn Brier and they were married in 1961. They had four children, Jill, Kent, Lisa, and Brian. When DU closed their engineering school, Jack and his family moved to Eagle, Colorado and he worked for the Eagle Telephone Company from 1973-1980. They then moved to Blair, Nebraska and he worked for a phone company until 1983. They moved to Sierra Vista in 1983 and he worked for Kent, the U.S. government in the Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC). He retired in 1998.
He was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church for 38 years and served as treasurer for many years. He played a saxophone in dance bands, had his private pilot’s license and took his last flight with his grandson, Zack, in January 2021. He enjoyed running, bicycling, and climbing mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children: Kent (Wendy), Lisa (Bob Delich), and Brian, grandchildren Zack and Haley Hewitt, and brothers-in-law Lewis (Mary) Brier and John (Bonnie) Brier.
Services will be held August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church at 101 N. Lenzner.
The family wants to thank Casa De La Paz Hospice for their help and care. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.