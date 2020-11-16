Jack Glick, Sr., 80

WILLCOX — Jack Glick, Sr. passed away at his home in Willcox on November 8, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born Pampa, Texas on August 26, 1940 to Paul Bestow Glick and Geneva Lovella Mangis Glick. Jack had been a member of the Boy Scouts of America, was a member of the Willcox men's golf league and traveled with the Men's Senior Golf League. He worked at the Twin Lakes Golf course for many years. Jack also was a member of the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131, the Willcox Bowling League and the Arizona Grain Breeders Association. He attended Harvest Ministries and was a contract postal carrier. Survivors include his children, Gina Fenn of Prescott Valley, Jack Vance (Linda) Glick, Jr. of Amarillo, Texas, Pauline (Varner) Cooke of Willcox, Deborah Vick of Safford and Shireen (Paul) Schultz of Canon City, Colorado along with 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His brothers, Warren Glick and Paul B. "Chunky" Glick, Jr. are also surviving. Preceding him in death was his wife, Frankie on August 30, 2007, a daughter Vicki Kinder, a brother Bill Glick and his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

