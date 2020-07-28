Jack Kortsen Jr., 62

WILLCOX — Legendary Farmer, Rancher, Coach, Jack Kortsen Jr., age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born January 21, 1958 in Casa Grande, Arizona, the second of four children born to Jack Kortsen and Sarah Louise (Cannon) Kortsen. Jack was raised on a cotton farm in Stanfield, Arizona. They lived in Casa Grande where he attended and graduated from Casa Grande Union High School in 1976. He was a standout athlete and involved with the traveling choir The Blue Notes. He spent his high school summers working for feedlots, sheep outfits and the Red Tail Ranch in Willcox for Uncle Ted.
Jack proudly graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Social Work. After graduation he worked in the counseling field as a consultant and interventionist in the area of addiction in both schools and hospitals. He touched and saved many lives during this time. Following his passions for farming and family, Jack returned to working on the farm in Stanfield. During these years he enjoyed team roping with friends and neighbors. Although Jack loved the farm, he always felt a pull to the ranch in Willcox and fulfilled his dream and purchased the Hook Open A Ranch. Many years were spent raising kids and cattle with weekends filled with junior rodeos, team roping and brandings. As the kids leaned towards school sports, Jack stepped in as a volunteer football coach at Willcox High School. He never looked back, coaching kids was his passion. He held many titles as a football and softball coach but was adamant that he didn’t coach a sport - he coached kids. Jack had many chapters to his life, but they all involved giving. Giving his time, giving his wisdom, giving his love.
The greatest chapter to Jack’s life, and the thing he most valued, was his family. Jack left behind the love of his life, Jan Kortsen; his children, Anna Denise Kortsen, Andrea (Jeremy) Malin Kortsen Gardner, Kimberly Kay Moss, Tyler Mark Smith, Jack Edward Kortsen, and Samantha Katherine Kortsen; his grandchildren, Kallie, Klinton, Savanna, Waylon, Kyrsten and Keevin; his sister, Debbi Pass (Steve); his brother Kent Kortsen; many beloved nephews, nieces, and a host of other family and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sarah Kortsen, his sister Cheryl Kortsen, his grandson Wade Gardner.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Willcox High School Football Stadium. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Willcox Quarterback Club, P.O. Box 581, Willcox, Arizona 85644. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines - Thank You. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
