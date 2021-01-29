Jack L. Clark, 78

Jack departed his loving family Monday, January 18, 2021 at Canyon Vista Medical Center due to COVID-19.
People were drawn to Jack for his kindness, charm and great sense of humor. He was genuine and uniquely honest, even when it was hard to hear. He was respected deeply by his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his pride and devotion to family and his awe and respect for nature. He will forever be our greatest inspiration of strength and dignity by which we live our lives with love, kindness, compassion and honesty. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 26, 1942 to Verner C. and Ruth V. (Plummer) Clark. The family moved to Sacramento, California in 1944 and then to Williams, California where Jack attended grade school and graduated from Williams High School in 1961. After attending junior college, he spent two years as an assistant manager for Thrifty Drug Store in San Rafael, California before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After a short time, Jack was recommended for Officer Candidate School and upon graduating served a tour in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star, an Air Medal and an Army Commendation Medal. Jack served for 23 ½ years, retiring in 1989 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He continued working for another 10 years as a DoD contractor at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1998, Jack and Gloria sold their home and began traveling. They purchased a 40-foot Country Coach and vacationed for 18 years! They spent time in 48 states and almost all of Canada. They spent winters visiting their children and grandchildren, going back on the road in March or April.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Verner C. and Ruth V. Clark, sisters Vernice R. (Clark) Danley and Shirley M. (Clark) Marvelli, mother-in law Victoria M. (Ricard) Wooton, sisters-in law Nancy F. (Wooton) Vetsch and Linda K. (Wooton) Walker, brothers-in-law Fred Marvelli, Denis Berthon and James Walker, niece Deborah L. (Marvelli) Nunez and numerous cousins to include Loren Brewer, Tommy Moseley and Bobby Catron.
Jack is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Gloria G. (Wooton) Clark of Sierra Vista, Arizona, children C. Shane (Nicole) Clark of Huntsville, Alabama, Kimberly A. (Clark) Brazil (Tony) Brapleton of Richardson, Texas, LeAnn M. Schmidt (John Clabourne, Jr.) of Hereford, Arizona, and Nancy L. (Schmidt) Davis (Dan) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, grandchildren Jesse R. Brazil of Tacoma, Washington, Brandon M. Clark of Huntsville, Alabama, Sedona H. Davis of Tucson, Arizona, and Jesse L. Davis (Gus Schneider) of Cincinnati, Ohio, one great granddaughter Waylon G. Schneider of Cincinnati, Ohio, brother-in law Tom (Jane) Wooton of Moses Lake, Washington, sisters-in law Patricia M. (Wooton) Berthon and Elizabeth R. (Wooton) Wilkie both of Yakima, Washington, niece Cindy (Marvelli) Rhynsburger, great nephew Brandon Rhynsburger and great niece Carly (Rhynsburger) Carpadus.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Canyon Vista Medical Center for their compassion and loving care of our dear husband and father.
A private family memorial will be held February 2nd at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Jack, until we meet again, you will live in our hearts and be loved forever!
