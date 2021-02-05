Jack L. Clark, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Jack L. Clark departed his loving family Monday, January 18, 2021 at Canyon Vista Medical Center due to COVID-19.
People were drawn to Jack for his kindness, wisdom and great sense of humor. He was genuine and uniquely honest, even when it was hard to hear. He was deeply respected by his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his pride and devotion to family and his awe and respect for nature. In his early fifties, he hiked all the Huachuca Mountains, once seeing twenty-eight coatimundi. Jack will forever be our greatest inspiration of strength and dignity by which we live our lives with love, kindness, honesty and compassion. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 26, 1942 to Verner C. and Ruth V. (Plummer) Clark. The family moved to California in June 1944 and eventually settled in Williams, California where Jack attended grade school and graduated from Williams High School in 1961. After attending junior college in Yuba City, California, he spent two years as an assistant manager for Thrifty Drug Store in San Rafael, California before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Jack showed great leadership and was recommended for Officer Candidate School. Upon graduating, he served a tour in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star, an Air Medal and an Army Commendation Medal. Jack served for 23 and a half years, retiring in 1989 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He continued working ten additional years as a DoD contractor at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1999, Jack and Gloria sold their home and began traveling. They purchased a 40-foot Country Coach and vacationed for 18 years! They spent time in all 48 states and almost all of Canada. During the winter they visited their children and grandchildren, going back on the road in March or April.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Verner C. and Ruth V. Clark, sisters Vernice R (Clark) Danley and Shirley M (Clark) Marvelli, and niece Deborah L. (Marvelli) Nunez. Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gloria G. (Wooton) Clark of Sierra Vista, Arizona, children Colonel C. Shane (Nicole) Clark (USAF Ret.) of Huntsville, Alabama, Kimberly A. (Clark) Brazil (Tony Brapleton) of Richardson Texas, LeAnn M. Schmidt (John Clabourne, Jr.) of Hereford, Arizona, and Nancy L. (Schmidt) Davis (Dan Davis) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, grandchildren Jesse R. Brazil of Seattle, Washington, Brandon M. Clark of Huntsville, Alabama, Sedona H. Davis of Tucson, Arizona, and Jesse L. Davis (Gus Schneider) of Cincinnati, Ohio, one great granddaughter Waylon G. Schneider of Cincinnati, Ohio, niece Cindy (Marvelli) Rhynsburger of Sacramento, California, great nephew Brandon Rhynsburger and great niece Carly (Rhynsburger) Carpadus both of Sacramento, California, brother-in law Tom (Jane) Wooton of Moses Lake, Washington, sisters-in law Patricia M. (Wooton) Berthon and Elizabeth R. (Wooton) Wilkie both of Yakima, Washington.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Canyon Vista Medical Center for their compassion and loving care of our dear husband and father. A private family memorial will be held Tuesday, February 2nd at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista, 1746 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Jack, until we meet again you will live in our hearts and be loved forever!
