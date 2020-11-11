Jack Louis Ellis, 91

SIERRA VISTA —Jack L. Ellis, passed away peacefully, November 10, 2020 at Haven of Sierra Vista. He was 91 years young. Jack, son of the late Clyde B. and Eva (Jackson) Ellis was born in Memphis Tennessee on January 6, 1929. He grew up with his parents in El Paso, Texas.
After finishing high school, Jack became a manager for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service for 26 years. After his retirement he became Lieutenant of Security Contract at Fort Huachuca, Arizona for 17 years.
Jack is survived by his lovely wife, Kathe (Bieber) Ellis; two sons, Jack and Celso Ellis; two daughters, Eva Malcolm and Victoria Williams; five grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by two sons, Wilfred (Bill) and Steve Ellis, a brother Boyle Ellis and a sister Joy Ellis.
Jack and his family want to thank all of the hospital staff, hospice workers, and the caregivers at Haven Health. A special thanks to all of the friends and neighbors who have helped Kathe during this time. Jack had many friends in Sierra Vista and as you all know, Jack never met a stranger, we thank you all as well.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Jack on November 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cochise Memory Gardens, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
