Jack Ray Taylor, 89

HEREFORD — Jack Ray Taylor was born in Seaside, Oregon on March 19, 1933 and died in Hereford on August 7, 2022. After graduating from North Bend High in 1951, Jack serviced juke boxes. He enlisted in the Army in 1953 and married Patricia Curtis. Jack served during the Korean War until 1955 and in the Army Reserve until 1960. In 1962, he attended an FAA Academy in California and repaired flight tower radio equipment. He worked for the Department of Defense as an electrical technician repairing and operating ham radios. He met his wife, Apsornsri ‘Sandy’ Luangsrida in Thailand during the Vietnam War. They married in 1968. Jack received many praises for connecting people from all over the world during turbulent times under his ham radio call sign n7oo. The pair settled in Hereford where they enjoyed wildlife, their koi ponds, cats, and chickens. They planted gardens, roses and pine trees and gathered with friends, ham radio enthusiasts, and fellow Mensa members. Jack was a kind man with a great sense of humor. His striking blue eyes sparkled when telling a story. Sandy was a selfless, nurturing sweetheart who absolutely doted on Jack, had a lovely big smile, and a delightful laugh. Jack’s departure is preceded by Sandy’s (April 2022); mom, Alberta (January 2019); son Paul (January 2010); dad, Ray Taylor (1994) and stepdad Chuck McGeorge (1994). Jack is survived by his brother George; sisters Doris and Dayle; daughters Roxanne and Laura; grandsons Nathan, Gregory and Kyle; and great-grandkids Greyson and Tynslee and many cousins. The pair will be laid to rest together at 10AM September 9th at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Most Popular
-
LDS lawyers aim to block testimony of clerk in abuse case
-
Cochise County Sheriff's Office trying new tactics to stop migrant smugglers
-
Former LDS bishop named in suit to join Palominas Fire District
-
Paying tribute to a legacy: Tombstone building named for longtime historian
-
Lopez leads Bisbee to opening night win
-
Smuggling impacting county jail
-
Lockbox program allows first responders access to home in emergency
-
Cowboys run over Knights in season opener
-
Los Hermanos carving a niche with top-shelf Mexican cuisine
-
Child killed, 4 people hurt in school bus crash in Arizona
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.