Jackie (Conley) Morantte, 68

SIERRA VISTA—Jackie (Conley) Morantte, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Carl and Edna Donnette. She married Dale Conley, a marine, in 1955 which resulted in the birth of four children. Jackie embraced her role as a loving and devoted mother of Bill (Lisa) Conley; Carl (Rossana) Conley; John Conley and her only daughter Janet, who preceded her in death. She had four grandchildren: Dr. Scott (Danielle) Conley, Carla (Robert) Holmes, Dale Conley and Dr. Jolene Conley as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She also had a devoted daughter-in-law, Sandra Conley.

In 1982, she married Herman Morantte, and added four stepchildren to her already large family. They are Rossana (Carl) Conley, Alina Shaeffer; and Marlene Bernhard and Herman Morannte, Jr. who both preceded her in death. She also added many grandchildren and relatives from that union.

