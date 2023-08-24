SIERRA VISTA—Jackie (Conley) Morantte, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Carl and Edna Donnette. She married Dale Conley, a marine, in 1955 which resulted in the birth of four children. Jackie embraced her role as a loving and devoted mother of Bill (Lisa) Conley; Carl (Rossana) Conley; John Conley and her only daughter Janet, who preceded her in death. She had four grandchildren: Dr. Scott (Danielle) Conley, Carla (Robert) Holmes, Dale Conley and Dr. Jolene Conley as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She also had a devoted daughter-in-law, Sandra Conley.
In 1982, she married Herman Morantte, and added four stepchildren to her already large family. They are Rossana (Carl) Conley, Alina Shaeffer; and Marlene Bernhard and Herman Morannte, Jr. who both preceded her in death. She also added many grandchildren and relatives from that union.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and siblings; Bill Donnette, Alberta Farkas, and Douglas Donnette, all residents of Ohio.
She lived most of her adult life in Yuma, Arizona where she attended Morningside Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian serving in the church as she was involved with many of the ministries and bible studies including singing treble in the choir with the men. She had worked at Yuma Proving Ground as a security guard carrying a .38 revolver and while doing her rounds at night, she enjoyed the animals she would encounter. She had a love of dogs to include Chow, Schoshi and Mud Puppy. When she was middle aged, she started helping her elderly friends with rides to appointments, visitations, meals and cleaning houses. She took square dancing lessons that she attended with her friend Ramona almost every week.
She moved to the Sierra Vista area with her eldest son Bill when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/dementia in 2015. She was a blessing to all that knew her here and was a real pistol in her later years. She was a resident of the Healing Hearts assisted living since February 2022 where she was loved and provided laughter and fun for everyone there.
Jackie enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest, always finding something nice to say about everyone. It is with great comfort that the family knows she lived a good life serving God and her final destination is to be with her Lord and Savior.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Desert Grace Church; 2300 Las Brisas Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Please RSVP, Lisa Conley, 520-266-3346, if you are planning to attend the luncheon following the ceremony so enough food can be prepared.