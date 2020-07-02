TUCSON — It is with deep sorrow Mark and Lynn Dottle share the news of the passing of their beloved son, Jacob Charles Dottle (Jake) on June 23, 2020 in Tucson.
Jake was born at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, Arizona and grew up with his older brother James as Army brats in North Carolina and Hawaii before the family settled down in Sierra Vista in 1999. He was a 2007 graduate of Buena High School, earned an associates degree with Cochise College before graduating in 2016 from Northern Arizona University with a degree in Environmental Science. He recently lived and worked in Tucson while continually striving towards his career dream of working with environmental issues.
As a boy he loved motocross, fishing, camping, music, his many pets and his friends and family. He was curious about the world around him and especially loved looking at the night sky. Jake’s love of astronomy was his passion and a frequent topic of his conversations.
Jake touched many lives with his kind and gentle, open-hearted soul, infectious laughter and smile. He shared a special bond with his many cousins, aunts and uncles. Being scattered all over the world, they cherished family reunions and small get-togethers where they could reunite and create new memories.
Jake is survived by his parents, Mark and Lynn Dottle and his brother James, aunts, uncles and cousins living throughout the United States, Canada and Japan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to honor Jake give a donation to their favorite charity in his name. Mark, Lynn and James are encouraging friends to continue sharing thoughts, good wishes and photos through Facebook.
A celebration of Jake’s life will be held at a future date when family and friends can travel safely and gather in Tucson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.