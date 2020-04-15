Jacqueline J. Helm, 77

Jacqueline J. Helm, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Jacqueline Helm passed away with her husband William present on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Jackie is survived by her daughters Debra and Julie, and her son Michael. She was a grandmother of four and a Great-grandmother of nine. She was a Vietnam era veteran and went on to further serve her community and military in Germany as an Acting Librarian for 3 military libraries and as an assistant librarian in Washington DC. She then transferred with her husband to Fort Huachuca where she served as administrative assistant in various positions within the former USAIC command. She has and always will be in the loving hearts of those who knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Helm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries