Jacqueline “Jackie” Dee Uliasz, 58

HEREFORD — Jackie passed away on June 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by the people she loved.
Jackie was born in Howell, Michigan to Joseph and Virjolin Baltrus on December 28, 1961. After spending her youth in Michigan, she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona with her family. She married David Uliasz on April 12, 1986. Together, they made a family and Jackie dedicated herself to being a mother. Throughout her life, she enjoyed baking, traveling, and camping in the great outdoors which she shared with the people closest to her.
Jackie is preceded in death by her mother Virjolin and her sister Rolinda.
Jackie is survived by her husband Dave, daughters MacKenzie and Victoria, stepson David, brother Raymond and sister Katherine, her father Joseph, grandchildren Aiden, Enzo, Thalia, Miguel, Dorian, and Isabella, and other family members Dee, Fred, Brandon, Joline, Leah, Tyler, and Efren.
Jackie’s family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that friends donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. https://www.bcrf.org/
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors and nurses who helped Jackie to fight the good fight and gave her additional years with the people she loved.
