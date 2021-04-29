Jacqueline ‘Jacquie’ Drake, 78

SAINT DAVID — DRAKE, Jacqueline 'Jacquie', owner of Jacqueline Drake Realty, went home to be with her Lord at the age of 78 on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Jacquie is survived by her husband, Curtis, son, Vaughn, sister, Judy Reimer Meyrick (Robert Meyrick), Judy’s children Brook, Brett and Abbey, cousins Sandy Johnson and Candy Hanson.
Jacqueline Yvonne Reimer was born on June 10, 1942 and adopted by Floyd Reimer (deceased) and Thelma Crosby Reimer (deceased), in Denton, Texas. She grew up in southern New Mexico where her family grew cotton and raised cattle. Her love story with Curtis (Curtis Albert Drake, 82 years) began in Las Cruces, New Mexico when she met Curtis at University Presbyterian Church, and he began educating her about the “4 Spiritual Laws”. Not only was Jacquie saved by the Lord, but she and Curtis fell in love and prayed for God’s approval to wed. They were married on October 31, 1963 at University Presbyterian Church. Dragoon Mountain Ranch has been their home since 2003.
In 1971, Jacquie became licensed as a real estate agent and in 1990, began serving Arizona out of her dedicated home office known as Jacqueline Drake Realty. As a realtor designated as a CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), her goal was to treat people the way she liked to be treated with fairness, honesty, and respect. Jacquie loved antiques and, in fact, had her own antique corner at “Miners and Merchants” located in Bisbee, Arizona. But her favorite thing to do was making jewelry, a hobby that she began many years ago. She even ventured into sharing and selling her beautiful jewelry via the retail outlet.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on May 8th at New Life Family Worship Center at 642 E. Pomerene Rd., Pomerene, Arizona 85627. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UIM International (United Indian Missions, Inc.), PO Box 6429, Glendale, Arizona 85312-6429; North Fork Youth Ministry, PO Box 1746, Whiteriver, Arizona 85941; or Indian Bible College of Northern Arizona, Southwestern School of Missions, PO Box 30880, Flagstaff, Arizona 86003-0880.
