Jacqueline Vivian "Jackie" Geisler, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Jacqueline Vivian Geisler gave back the gift of her life on March 8, 2021 and was born on October 10, 1940 to Marian and Einar Mattson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She spent the majority of her childhood in the Twin Cities area where both of her parents worked.
Jackie attended elementary, junior and senior High School in Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School in 1958. After graduating from High School, Jackie took a position at Honeywell and was employed there from 1958 to 1960. In 1960 Jackie enrolled in college at Mankato State and graduated with an initial degree in Professional Education in 1964. Jackie began her teaching career at Fridley where she taught second grade. It was during this time that Jackie met her future husband Gene Geisler.
Jackie married Eugene H. Geister on August 6, 1966 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Gene's hometown. Gene, who also held a Professional Education degree, returned to college to earn an administrative degree and encouraged Jackie to pursue her Master's Degree in Education, with an emphasis in reading.
The couple loved the wild Northwoods and together spent many wonderful weekends camping, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. When a teaching position opened in Baudette, Minnesota, the happy couple applied for a second-grade teaching position for Jackie, and an administrative position for Gene as the Elementary School's principal. The couple worked in the District for thirteen years from 1970 - 1983. These years of teaching and spending weekends in the Northwoods, or fishing on Lake of the Woods, gave the couple their happiest memories.
They both retired from education in 1984 and purchased Arrowhead Vending and Wholesale in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Jackie's parents had then retired to Arizona where Jackie was able to join them for a few months every winter. Here she learned to love the rugged canyons and desert climate of the state and brought Gene down to visit the area whenever he could get away from their business.
During Jackie's life she enjoyed many interesting hobbies including: nature photography, kayaking, hiking, camping with family and friends, and she especially relished many hours ATV riding on the remote trails of northern Minnesota's Beltrami Island State Forest. Jackie was an accomplished partridge hunter and was often requested as a guide back in the forests of the Grand Rapids area. When not hunting, she loved spending weekends with Gene at their rustic cabin on Sand Lake near Grand Rapids.
To keep in shape during her midlife years, Jackie took up running and completed a senior 5K Marathon at the age of 59. Gene always supported Jackie's enthusiastic approach to living and he often watched the business solo white Jackie continued exploring the beauty of the North and South shores of Lake Superior. After spending many years together in Minnesota, Gene and Jackie sold Arrowhead Vending and Wholesale and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2007. It was in Sierra Vista that Jackie's husband, Gene, passed away after 41 years of marriage.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Gene, mother, father and brother Garry. She is survived by her loving nephew and niece Ron and Rose Rudnick of Sierra Vista, and many Northern Minnesota nieces, nephews and cousins. She has lives in Sierra Vista for the past 13 years, and next to Ron and Rose Rudnick for the past four years.
Jackie requested that memorials may be made out to the Sierra Vista Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner Avenue, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
