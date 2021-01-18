James A. Demuth, 77

 

WHETSTONE — James A. Demuth, 77, of Whetstone, Arizona, passed on January 7, 2021. James was born on May 5, 1943 in Marshall, Minnesota and entered eternal rest while being cared for in the hospital. Jim was a loving husband, brother, uncle, surrogate father to eight children, and cared for grandchildren. Jim was loved by so many for his kind ways and generous heart. Jimmy celebrated his life with family, friends, and community as he loved to participate in gatherings, card games, golf excursions, and horseshoe tournaments. Jim was an exceptionally hard-working man, made success with his wife Margie as multi-business owner, and was dedicated to the Whetstone Water Company for 18 years.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; parents, John and Nellie; brother, David; his wife’s sons, Gregory Gagnier, Bradly Gagnier; and grandson, Anakin. James is survived by siblings, Jerald (Bernadette), Joan (Kenneth) Bruber; granddaughter, Elisha Gagnier (great-granddaughter Leanna); his wife’s daughters and sons, Pamela (Stephen) Linkert, Debora (Douglas) Snow, Steven Gagnier, Henri (Sarah) Gagnier, Michelle Gagnier, Patricia (Michael) Woolsey; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Jim will be missed and continue to make us smile as we remember his love for us.

