WHETSTONE — James A. Demuth, 77, of Whetstone, Arizona, passed on January 7, 2021. James was born on May 5, 1943 in Marshall, Minnesota and entered eternal rest while being cared for in the hospital. Jim was a loving husband, brother, uncle, surrogate father to eight children, and cared for grandchildren. Jim was loved by so many for his kind ways and generous heart. Jimmy celebrated his life with family, friends, and community as he loved to participate in gatherings, card games, golf excursions, and horseshoe tournaments. Jim was an exceptionally hard-working man, made success with his wife Margie as multi-business owner, and was dedicated to the Whetstone Water Company for 18 years.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; parents, John and Nellie; brother, David; his wife’s sons, Gregory Gagnier, Bradly Gagnier; and grandson, Anakin. James is survived by siblings, Jerald (Bernadette), Joan (Kenneth) Bruber; granddaughter, Elisha Gagnier (great-granddaughter Leanna); his wife’s daughters and sons, Pamela (Stephen) Linkert, Debora (Douglas) Snow, Steven Gagnier, Henri (Sarah) Gagnier, Michelle Gagnier, Patricia (Michael) Woolsey; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Jim will be missed and continue to make us smile as we remember his love for us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.