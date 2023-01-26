James A. Iwanski (Jim),80

SIERRA VISTA—James A. Iwanski (Jim) was born in Waukegan, Illinois January 26, 1942, and passed away peacefully at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday January 24, 2023.

Jim moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1972 with his wife and two sons. He worked at the Post Exchange Barber Shop on Fort Huachuca, Arizona from 1972-1991. He later opened his own barber shop “Vista Haircutters” in March of 1991 where he worked until his retirement in 2013. With over five generations of haircuts, he touched the lives of many customers and friends who all knew him as ‘Mr. Jim’.

