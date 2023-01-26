James A. Iwanski (Jim),80

SIERRA VISTA—James A. Iwanski (Jim) was born in Waukegan, Illinois January 26, 1942, and passed away peacefully at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday January 24, 2023.
Jim moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1972 with his wife and two sons. He worked at the Post Exchange Barber Shop on Fort Huachuca, Arizona from 1972-1991. He later opened his own barber shop “Vista Haircutters” in March of 1991 where he worked until his retirement in 2013. With over five generations of haircuts, he touched the lives of many customers and friends who all knew him as ‘Mr. Jim’.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling in his motorhome and fishing on the Sea of Cortez at his second home in San Carlos, Mexico alongside his wife Cindi. Jim also owned quarter horses and enjoyed playing golf whenever he could.
Jim is survived by his wife Cynthia E. Iwanski (Cindi), his sons Jaime Iwanski (Daniela) of Meza, Arizona, and Andrew Iwanski of Wilmington, North Carolina, his grandkids Philip and Alex, his great grandkids Jameson, Nora and Clair, his brother Jeffrey Iwanski (Cindy) of Umatilla, Florida, his nieces Sandy, Cathy and Janice of Sierra Vista, Arizona and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Leona Iwanki, his first wife Babette Iwanski, and his sisters Joan Bailey and Judy Wedge.
There will be a Funeral Mass to celebrate Jim’s life at Saint Andrews the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 10:30am.
Friends, customers and relatives are welcome to attend ‘Mr. Jim’s’ celebration of life.