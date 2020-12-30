SIERRA VISTA — James was a VA Veteran. He leaves behind his wife Louise A. Salverio and two daughters, Leeanne and Kristen. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jimmy and Kaitlyn. We all love him. He will be missed.
