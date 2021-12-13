James Benjamin Widner, 100

NACO — James Benjamin Widner passed away peacefully at his home in Naco, Arizona on November 23, 2021. He was just shy of his 101st birthday, born in Los Angeles on January 16, 1921 where he attended high school. Jim was a 4-year WWII Navy veteran serving mostly in the Pacific theater. Jim had been in the travel business most of his life, working for both air and buscarriers. He also worked for a Mexican tour operator in sales as well as from time to time escorting tours. He was a Mason and a member of numerous travel organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene, and two loving daughters, Colleen Widner and Carole Ballard. He loved riding his numerous motorcycles and toured extensively in the U.S. as well as Mexico. Irene enjoyed riding with Jim on many of these memorable trips. He was a founding member of the prestigious Montgomery Street Motorcycle Club. There is a permanent waiting list to join this club. During our working years in San Francisco we toured with the club all over Northern California. Those were memorable times in our lives.
He loved his many friends and could reconnoiter with the best of them, always with that infectious laugh! His mind was amazingly sharp and he remembered dates, events, etc., that most of us would have forgotten at half his age. He was a ‘jokester extraordinaire’, telling an acquaintance he encountered at Safeway, and wearing his Yale alumni sweater, that he had studied neurobiology there before pursuing a doctorate at Harvard where he taught for many years. All this with a poker face! A lover of life, a one of a kind individual, he will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.