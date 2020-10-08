James Carmen Usrey, 92
Death Notice: James Carmen Usrey, 92
Date of Death: October 7, 2020
Funeral Services:Services with Military Honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13th. Due to the current COVID restrictions the services will be private.
