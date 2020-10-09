James Carmen Usrey, 92

SIERRA VISTA–MSGT (Retired) James Carmen Usrey, born November 3, 1927, returned to his home on October 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 in 1946 and ended his Active Duty service in 1966. He loved the many challenges and adventures in the military as a communication specialist traveling the world. After retiring from the Army he joined the civil service as a communications specialist and continued traveling TDY as part of his job and continued to travel with his loving wife Sylvia after he retired.
He was married for 62 years to Sylvia (predeceased) and is survived by his brother George, four
Children: Steven (Melissa), Lorna (Drew), Wanda (Mike) and Brian (Mallory). He is also survived by 9 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews. In addition to travel, he loved practical jokes, country music and was a life member of the VFW.
The family would like to thank the health care professionals that helped him and us through the last days of his life. Casa De La Paz Hospice was a godsend.
Dad (Jim) will always live in our hearts.
There will be a private ceremony with family at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020.There will be a celebration of life at his house after the funeral and all who knew him are welcome to come by.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations be sent to Casa De La Paz Hospice. Or, if you’d rather, share a beer and a story with a friend.
