James Chambers, 79
SIERRA VISTA — James Chambers, born in Scotland, and raised in the USA, was larger than life, standing at 6’3”. He was never one to shy away from sharing a funny story or an opinion. He would often retell stories of his everyday life, funny incidents or sometimes recall his Vietnam War time life, and speak in a way that was both engaging and funny. He was a sharp and smart man, right up until the end, still making jokes, showing him to be at peace with his situation. Coming from a generation that took difficulty in its stride, his wartime stories made you understand he was the real deal, experiencing true painful wartime situations, yet still able to grow into a successful man that loved his family. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends and everyone that knew him.
Jim immigrated to the United States with his mother when he was 4 years old and grew up in New Jersey where, as a young man, he enlisted for service in the U.S. Army. He met and married Nancy’s and Lisa’s mother, Sook Jin Kwon (Sue) in 1962. During his years of service, he served in Vietnam and Korea, along with several posts in the United States. Jim retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class and worked as a private consultant at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, for the Department of Defense Strategic Debriefer Course in 1999 till retirement in 2011. He met his devoted wife and traveling companion, Kyong Hwa Chong, in 1999 and they later married in 2004. Jim and Kay traveled the United States in their beloved RV, collecting invaluable memories and a couple of dozen baseball caps along their merry travels. Jim’s devotion to his country was enhanced with his natural curiosity for historical facts, reverence for all those who had served, and the promise of personal liberty for all those fortunate enough to be U.S. citizens. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Chambers, formerly of Dundee, Scotland, and mother, Norah Cunnison formerly of San Diego, California. He is survived by his wife Kyong Hwa Chong (Kay) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his daughters Nancy Chambers of Belmont, California, Lisa Chambers Smith of Corsicana, Texas, and step daughter, Jennifer Diehl, of Lacey, Washington. He is also survived by his sisters, Norine O’Boyle, of San Diego, California, and Pat O’Boyle, of Riverside, California. Jim has eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Services will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista on Thursday, March 18, 2021 starting with a 9:45a.m. Rosary. Interment at noon will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society honoring Jim’s service to country and devotion to family.
