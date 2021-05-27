James Charles Outenreath Sr., 78

SIERRA VISTA — James Charles Outenreath Sr. (AKA: Jimmy O) of Sierra Vista passed away on Thursday 22 April 2021, In Tucson, Arizona with his daughters by his side.
James was born 08 September 1942 in Lawton, Oklahoma to William and Margaret Outenreath. Services will be held on Friday 04 June 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista, Arizona at 0930. James was a Proud member of the American legion in Douglas, Arizona.
A remembrance will be held directly after at 580 Raymond dr. in Sierra Vista. James is survived by his children, Lora Kay McCartney (Tom) of Bonham, Texas, Francis Lorraine Seat (Rob) of Sierra Vista, Arizona. and James Charles Outenreath Jr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Brothers Richard (Vanessa) Outenreath of Arizona and John Outenreath of Texas as well as grandchildren Jonnie Bailey, Cheyenne Morgan, Christian McCartney, Charles Caldwell, Krystal Colwell, Megan Outenreath and Kerri Outenreath. Great grandkids Grayson McCartney, Bellamy McCartney of Texas, and Austin Caldwell, Asher Wallace and Harper Wallace.
James is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and his sister.