James Dean Self, 79

WILCOX — James Dean Self was born on May 14, 1941 in the Bisbee hospital, the
first born son of Herman Dean Self and Winona Elizabeth Wilson- Self. Shortly after he was born his parents moved him to St. David where he spent his childhood with his mother and later his younger brother Don while his father went into the Navy in World War II. Some of his fondest memories as a child were of times spent living with his grandparents, James and Rose Wilson. He spoke often about his childhood memories as a young boy and all the interesting things he learned from both his grandmother and his grandfather which he believed helped make him the man he later became in life.
As a young man, Jim’s aspiration in life was to be a cowboy like his uncle, Ruben Wilson. He broke and trained his first horse at the age of 13. He quickly gained a reputation among some of the local ranchers for being a “good hand” and was hired to break and train their horses. The local ranchers soon realized that Jim was not only a good hand with a horse, but a hard worker and was hired by many of the local ranches to help during branding and gathering season to include the Kartchner Ranch, Post Ranch, Haverty Ranch and Horse Camp Ranch at the age of 14. He attended St. David High School where he excelled in sports. He loved playing basketball, football, and competing in track. He was tall, athletic and a star player for St. David High School in the mid to late 1950’s. When he was 17 he applied for a job with the Forest Service in the Santa Rita Mountains as a Fire Guard. He had to tell them he was 18 to get the job but he needed work and knew he would not let them down. During this time he met the love of his life, Linda Burkett of Benson. They fell in love and were married in Benson, Arizona on January 26, 1962. Jim went to work for the Sands Ranch when they married and then went to work for the Little Boquillas Ranch. Jim and his wife Linda had three daughters while working for the Boquillas over a 10 year period. They lived at the Whetstone Camp, Hereford and Fairbank Headquarters where Jim was the Foreman. Jim loved ranching, and being a cattleman and teaching younger men how to be a true American Cowboy. He loved raising his family on the ranch and having his younger siblings and family come out to ranch and share his ranching experiences and lifestyle with them. He built a solid reputation throughout Cochise County for his sincere honesty, integrity and hard work ethic. So much so that in the early 1970’s the Sheriff of Cochise County, Jim Judd, contacted Jim and asked him to come to Bisbee to talk with him about becoming a Deputy for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the department, moved his family to Willcox and attended the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy where he graduated with honors. He worked for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department from August 1, 1973 to October 26, 1992 when he retired as the Sergeant.
Shortly after his retirement, he and a group of his fellow officers collaborated to form a Law Enforcement Rodeo Association known as the L.E.R.A. Jim and his wife Linda participated in the L.E.R.A. rodeos held all over the state of Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada for many years and built lifelong friendships and memories along the way. Jim considered these times as some of the best in his lifetime. During his retirement he ventured back into the cattle business and partnered with his brother, Don Self on building a 100 head cow/calf operation. Jim was happy being back in the saddle and being a cowboy again. He also went to work for the Arizona Department of Agriculture as a part-time Brand Inspector. He enjoyed going out to all the local ranches and visiting with them and spending his Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Willcox Livestock Auction checking in cattle and visiting with all the patrons of the livestock sale. When he wasn’t working for the State, or working on his ranch, he enjoyed team roping with friends, attending the L.E.R.A rodeos with Linda, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and grandfather. He was our hero and our foundation and he will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Self; his daughters Penney Hubbard, Jackie Tomaszewski, and Katie Musselman; grandchildren, Tyler and Shellby Deitering, Edward Musselman and Latisha Skellen; great grandchildren, Averyanna Musselman, Jacob Musselman, Autumn Skellen, Arya Musselman and Noah Knightglaz; brothers, Steve and Scott Self; sisters, Rosemary Arnold, Fonda Nicholls and Vicky Kartchner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Winona Self; brothers, Rex Self and Don Self.
Memorial services for Jim Self will be held on January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Willcox Quail Park Arena located at 801 N. Quail Dr. & Ft. Grant Road, Willcox, Arizona followed by a luncheon (approximately 2:00 p.m.) at the LDS Church at 900 S. Encanto St., Willcox, Arizona.
The family of Jim would like to thank Dan Douglas and the Westlawn Chapel for their compassionate service, the Cochise Community Hospital and all the staff for the loving care they gave Jim during his last days and all of the friends and loved ones who have sent their many heartfelt condolences and blessings. We are touched and grateful to you all.
Linda, Penney, Jackie & Katie.
